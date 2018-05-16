An unforeseen event takes place at the Clarks’ camp in this week’s episode of “Fear the Walking Dead.”

According to the synopsis for Season 4, episode 6 of the AMC series, things take an unexpected turn at the Stadium. While it’s unclear what exactly happens, the change of status quo at the sanctuary possibly takes place after Madison (Kim Dickens) accompanies Naomi (Jenna Elfman) outside the walls to scavenge.

In a sneak peek from the episode, Viv (Rhoda Griffis) holds Naomi at gunpoint when she tries to leave the stadium alone.

“I said get out. Turn the truck off,” Viv tells Naomi, as Madison, Strand (Colman Doming), Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Nick (Frank Dillane), and Luciana (Danay Garcia) walk towards the gate of the Stadium.

“What’s going on, Viv?” Madison asks.

“She said Doug (Kenneth Wayne Bradley) needed our help,” Viv says of Naomi. “But then opened the gate and tried to get out before we got back.”

“Look, if you don’t want to stay, you don’t have to sneak out and you can have the truck. You’re the one who found it,” Madison tells Naomi.

“It’s not like that,” Naomi replies. “I wasn’t leaving.” After handing what appears to be a map to Strand, Naomi reveals that she’s planning to return to her former camp. “There might be seeds [there], maybe fertilizer, some food, even military rations,” she says.

“Are there still people there, people that know you?” Strand asks. “There has to be a reason why you didn’t tell us about this magical supply of resources before we started down the road to starvation.”

“It’s dangerous,” Naomi blurts out. “It might be too dangerous that I didn’t want anyone to get hurt.”

After reminding Naomi that no one goes out of the camp alone, Madison tells her that she’s coming with her. Strand also volunteers himself to join the two, but when Alicia says that she also wants to come, her mom tells her to stay.

“Alicia, somebody has to keep an eye on our friends out there,” Madison says, referring to the Vultures. “And if we come back with what she says we will find, we’re gonna need the fields ready.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg teased what fans can expect from the next episode.

“I would say we will be picking up with Alicia, Strand, Luciana and Al (Maggie Grace) as they get closer to the Vultures. And perhaps even figure out where the Vultures are,” Chambliss said.

“We are also going to be revealing a bit more about the journey that Madison and her family took from Mexico to where they are when we find them in our flashback storyline,” added Goldberg. “And it may involve a wonderful bottle of Scotch.”

“Fear the Walking Dead” Season 4, episode 6, titled “Just In Case,” airs on Sunday, May 20 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.