February is going to be a busy month for vide game developers and publishers since new titles, remakes of old classics and new ports are scheduled for release this month of love. If you are looking for new games to obtain and enjoy next month, then you’ve come to the right place. Below is a list of all the games that are coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch this February.

PlayStation 4

“EA Sports UFC 3” - Feb. 2

“Shadow of the Colossus” - Feb. 6

“Marooners” - Feb. 6

“The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia” - Feb. 9

“Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[st]” - Feb. 9

“Dynasty Warriors 9” - Feb. 13

“Kingdom Come: Deliverance” - Feb. 13

“Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame” - Feb. 13

“Owlboy” - Feb. 13

“Secret of Mana“ - Feb. 15

“Fe” - Feb. 16

“Metal Gear Survive” - Feb. 20

“Hokuto ga Gotoku” - Feb. 22

“Past Cure” - Feb. 23

“Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet” - Feb. 23

“De Blob 2 Remastered” - Feb. 27

“Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match” - Feb. 27

“Gravel” - Feb. 27

For PlayStation fans, one of the games to watch out for this February is “Shadow of the Colossus,” the full-blown remake of the PS2 classic. Developer Bluepoint Games has after all teased that the 2018 version boasts of visuals that have been rebuilt from the ground up. The visuals are so stunning that the team decided to include Photo Mode in the remake. Bandai Namco’s “The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia” is also a recommended game, for this is going to be the first time that a “Seven Deadly Sins” game is coming to consoles and the West, as pointed out by IGN.

Xbox One

“EA Sports UFC 3” - Feb. 2

“Marooners” - Feb. 6

“Dynasty Warriors 9” - Feb. 13

“Kingdom Come: Deliverance” - Feb. 13

“Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame” - Feb. 13

“Owlboy” - Feb. 13

“Fe” - Feb. 16

“Metal Gear Survive” - Feb. 20

“Past Cure” - Feb. 23

“Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet” - Feb. 23

“De Blob 2 Remastered” - Feb. 27

“Gravel” - Feb. 27

“Dynasty Warriors 9” is the latest in the major “Dynasty Warriors” franchise, so it offers massive scale hack-and-slash battles. What’s good about the upcoming installment is it features real-time day and night cycles and weather. The challenging main story missions will also invigorate you to spend hours on this game.

Meanwhile, Polygon is optimistic that “Metal Gear Survive” is going to deliver even though it is being developed sans the input of “Metal Gear” series creator Hideo Kojima. The outlet says the latest installment in the world-renowned franchise is actually an “intriguing, entertaining survival-focused spinoff” that reuses a lot of assets from Kojima Productions’ “Metal Gear Solid 5” games.

Nintendo Switch

“Sky Force Reloaded” - Feb. 1

“Dragon Quest Builders” - Feb. 9

“Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame” - Feb. 13

“Owlboy” - Feb. 13

“The Longest 5 Minutes” - Feb. 13

“Bayonetta” - Feb. 16

“Bayonetta 2” - Feb. 16

“Fe” - Feb. 16

“Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus” - Feb. 22

“Payday 2” - Feb. 27

For Nintendo Switch users, Forbes recommends ”Dragon Quest Builders,” the “Bayonetta” ports and “Payday 2.” Square Enix’s “Dragon Quest Builders” is perfect for gamers who are looking for a sandbox action game that combines traditional roleplaying game elements with building games like “Minecraft.”

Meanwhile, “Bayonetta” and “Bayonetta 2” are being ported to the Switch in preparation for its Switch-exclusive sequel. They are perfect for those who prefer action-adventure hack ‘n’ slash video games. As for “Payday 2,” this co-op first-person shooter is recommended as it is one of the few quality shooters coming to Switch. As a sequel to 2011’s “Payday: The Heist,” this new game is also expected to deliver quality entertainment even though it involves pulling off robberies while shooting at the good guys.

Photo: Reuters/Toru Hanai