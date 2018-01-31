February isn’t exactly overflowing with TV premieres, but there’s still plenty to watch. Over 40 new and returning TV shows are airing this month.

Those looking for something new have so many series premieres to choose from. Thrill seekers should check out “Castle” alum Stana Katic’s new drama Absentia, about an FBI agent taking back her life after being declared dead.

For those who like their criminals a little more light-hearted, “Good Girls” is NBC’s new dramedy about three moms who decide to take control of their lives by becoming robbers. Retta, Mae Whitman and Christina Hendricks star.

Photo: Josh Stringer/NBC

Comedy fans will want to check out “2 Dope Queens.” Jessica Willliams and Phoebe Robinson take their popular podcast to HBO with four specials this month.

Plenty of longtime favorites will also return. “Big Brother” is back with a celebrity edition, “The Walking Dead” returns and “When the Heart Calls” comes back.

Check out all the February TV premiere dates below (all times are EST):

Thursday, Feb. 1

“AP Bio” Season 1, NBC, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 2

“Absentia” Season 1, Amazon

“Altered Carbon” Season 1, Netflix

“Strike Back” Season 5, Cinemax, 10 p.m.

“2 Dope Queens” Season 1, HBO, 11:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 6

“Bethenny & Frederick” Season 1, Bravo, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 7

“Queer Eye” Season 1, Netflix

“Big Brother: Celebrity Edition,” CBS, 8 p.m.

“Channel Zero: Butcher’s Block,” Syfy, 10 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 9

“Fate/Apocrypha,” Netflix

Sunday, Feb. 11

“Here and Now” Season 1, HBO, 9 p.m.

“Homeland” Season 7, Showtime, 9 p.m.

“Private Eyes” Season 1, ION, 9 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 12

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” Season 3B, The CW, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 13

“The Bachelor: Winter Games,” ABC, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

“This Close” Season 1 on Sundance Now

Friday, Feb. 16

“Cardinal” Season 2, Hulu

“Everything Sucks!” Season 1, Netflix

“Mozart in the Jungle” Season 4, Amazon

Sunday, Feb. 18

“The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale,” Netflix

“When The Heart Calls” Season 5, Hallmark, 9 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 19

“Teyana & Iman” Season 1, VH1, 10 p.m.

“X Company” Season 1, Ovation, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

“The Frankenstein Chronicles” Seasons 1 and 2, Netflix

Friday, Feb. 23

“Marseille” Season 2, Netflix

“Seven Seconds” Season 1, Netflix

“The Tick” Season 1B, Amazon

Sunday, Feb. 25

“Fear Factor,” MTV, 7 p.m.

“Ash vs. Evil Dead” Season 3, Starz, 9 p.m.

“The Walking Dead” Season 8, AMC, 9 p.m.

“The Talking Dead” Season 8, AMC, 10 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 26

“The Voice” Season 14, NBC, 8 p.m.

“Good Girls” Season 1, NBC, 9 p.m.

“iZombie” Season 4, The CW, 9 p.m.

“Living Biblically” Season 1, CBS, 9:30 p.m.

“Final Space” Season 1, TBS, 10 p.m.

“McMafia” Season 1, AMC, 10 p.m.

“Shoot The Messenger” Season 1, WGN America, 10 p.m.

“UnReal” Season 3, Lifetime, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

“Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and Notorious B.I.G.,” USA, 10 p.m.

“Winter Break: Hunter Mountain” Season 1, MTV, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

“The Looming Tower” Season 1, Hulu

“Survivor” Season 36, CBS, 8 p.m.

“Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry” Season 3, E!, 9 p.m.

“Designated Survivor” Season 2B, ABC, 10 p.m.

“Glam Masters” Season 1, Lifetime, 10 p.m.