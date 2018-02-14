Harmonizers in Australia will not get the opportunity to see Fifth Harmony perform hit songs like “Down,” “Angel,” and “He Like That” because the group has canceled the Australian leg of their 2018 tour. Although they will not be able to see a live performance, fans will be able to receive refunds for their concert tickets.

The ladies were initially scheduled to kick off their PSA Tour of Australia on Oct. 24, 2017 and perform in Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne. However, the group pushed back the shows until March 2018, citing a “change in scheduling,” as the reason for the delayed tour.

Less than one month ahead of their March 8 show at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena however, the tour promoter, TEG Live, has announced the tour will no longer take place.

“The promoter of Fifth Harmony, has regretfully advised, due to necessary scheduling requirements, Fifth Harmony will be unable to proceed with their 2018 Australian Tour,” a statement on the Ticketek website read.

Those who purchased tickets using credit or debit cards will be issued a full refund. There is no need to contact anyone or take action, aa the refund should be returned to fan's account within 15 business days.

However, those who used cash or EFTPOS, a debit card payment system used in Australia for electronic fund transfers, should be contacted within seven business days to arrange their refund.

It appears the group will still be going through their performances in Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Abu Dhabi, Philippines, Singapore and Orlando throughout February and March. However, Australia is off the table.

News of the canceled tour comes amid rumors Fifth Harmony is headed for a break up. Singer Lauren Jauregui is reportedly moving from the group’s record label at Epic to Columbia in order to release a solo album. Meanwhile, Normani Kordei has signed a solo management deal and recently released a new duet with Khalid titled, “Love Lies.”

5H members Jauregui, Kordei, Dinah Jane Hansen and Ally Brooke Hernandez have denied they were on the verge of breaking up after their fifth bandmate Camila Cabello left the group in December 2016. However, their solo projects and the recent news of their canceled tour has only fueled split rumors.

Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images