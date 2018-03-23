Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui has never had a problem voicing her opinion, which is probably why she decided to call out a fan who accused her of only recently caring about people of color because of her relationship with rapper Ty Dolla $ign.

The drama started on Friday, when Jauregui tweeted out her feelings regarding the Austin bombings. In her post, the “Down” singer revealed she was “pissed” about the violent incident, and wanted to see a change.

However, a fan claimed she only commented on the bombing because she is dating a person of color. The tweet prompted the 21-year-old to defend her relationship and explain that her boyfriend has nothing to do with how she feels about the events going on in the world.

“You being butthurt about who I date doesn’t have anything to do with my views or consistency of them. I’ve always believed in everyone’s right to life & justice. POC experience injustice more often. This is not new or coerced, check your facts & work on that ignorance,” she told the individual.

In her initial post , Jauregui revealed she felt it was unfair people of color were being killed at the hands of authorities, as opposed to white criminals, who aren’t always violently pursued.

“The #AustinBomber was a white supremacist. He murdered two black men and injured an old Hispanic woman. He was able to drive for miles & detonate a bomb before being apprehended /killed by himself/police,” she wrote.

“This man was a terrorist and if the police are so thoroughly prone to murder UNARMED POC then I can’t see a reason why a known bomber was even able to drive anywhere after his whereabouts were discovered except for the fact that he was WHAT FOLKS?! WHITE.”

Jauregui went on to state she was “sickened” by society’s choices to pick and choose which race should meet violent ends over others.

While Ty Dolla $ign has not reacted to his girlfriend’s post regarding her views on society, he did like the photos she shared of the two performing on stage together where they shared a sweet kiss in front of the crowd.

The couple was first romantically linked in April 2017.

Photo: Brad Barket/Getty Images