“Fifty Shades Freed” director James Foley recently confirmed that he shot several full-frontal scenes of Jamie Dornan.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Foley said that he and Dornan never talked about the actor showing more skin in the final installment. But the final edit for “Fifty Shades Freed” did away with the sensitive shot.

“There’s plenty of dailies where he’s on, but it just didn’t make the final cut. For dramatic reasons,” he said.

Dornan seconded Foley’s statement and said that he didn’t feel the need to show more skin in “Fifty Shades Freed.” But in “Fifty Shades of Grey,” a part of his penis was shown.

“I feel like if it serves a story to see more, then I’m all for it. If I don’t think it adds anything or I don’t deem it to be necessary to move the story along, then I don’t think you need to see that part of me or that part of Dakota Johnson. It just sort of becomes gratuitous if we don’t need it,” he said.

In the final installment, Johnson definitely showed more skin than her male counterpart. During majority of Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey’s sex scenes, the female lead is seen with her breasts and butt out. In some scenes, Dornan also showed his butt.

During her interview with the same publication earlier this week, Johnson said that she showed more body parts, but it seems that Dornan was the one who worked out more.

“I really had to get ready for it each time and know exactly what we are going to do and how we were going to accomplish shooting the scenes, the more intimate ones. Over the course of the three films, it never got easier. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, this old thing,’ you know?” she said.

But luckily for Johnson and Dornan, they have become so comfortable with each other. In fact, the actress even taught her co-star how to remove her underwear in a sexy manner.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images