The “Fifty Shades” franchise came to a conclusion with the debut of “Fifty Shades Freed” in February, but that doesn’t mean the sultry fun is over just yet. On Tuesday, the movie followed up on its April Digital release with its 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD editions, which are all chock full of bonus features.

Relive, or watch for the very first time, the final chapter of Ana (Dakota Johnson) and Christian’s (Jamie Dornan) story — in either its theatrical or unrated form — from their wedding to their honeymoon to all of the surprises that happen along the way. Once you’ve finished it for the first, second or 100th time, flip over the special features section to see a few songs from the soundtrack come to life.

The music videos for Liam Payne and Rita Ora’s “For You (Fifty Shades Freed),” Hailee Steinfeld and BloodPop’s “Capital Letters” and Julia Michael’s “Heaven” are all included on the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital versions of “Fifty Shades Freed.” Also featured is a conversation between “Fifty Shades” author E.L. James and franchise star Eric Johnson (Jack Hyde) about their favorite moments from the film and the different themes that are weaved throughout it.

Photo: Universal Pictures

See the full list of “Fifty Shades Freed” special features, that all versions of the release will have, below.

Deleted Scene

Behind-the-Scenes Clips:

The Wedding - See how Ana’s gown was designed and what the entire venue looked like.

- See how Ana’s gown was designed and what the entire venue looked like. Honeymoon - The production team breaks down the process for finding the perfect yacht as well as the different location challenges they faced.

- The production team breaks down the process for finding the perfect yacht as well as the different location challenges they faced. Mr. & Mrs. Grey - Check out the inside scoop on how the penthouse changed once Ana moved in.

- Check out the inside scoop on how the penthouse changed once Ana moved in. Ana Takes Charge - How did Ana become the strong career woman she is? The director and one of the costume designers give you all the details.

- How did Ana become the strong career woman she is? The director and one of the costume designers give you all the details. Ana & Mr. Hyde - If you want to know what makes Jack tick, those secrets are revealed.

- If you want to know what makes Jack tick, those secrets are revealed. Aspen in Whistler - Find out how Vancouver doubled as Aspen in the movie.

- Find out how Vancouver doubled as Aspen in the movie. Resolution - Learn more about the Ana and Jack’s final showdown.

Cast, Crew and Author Interviews: