Square Enix is releasing a companion app for “Final Fantasy XIV” and it is one that could cause a big problem among fans. Apparently, the app was found to come with paid “optional” features that would bring advantages to those who are willing to pay for it.

On Sunday, details on the upcoming “Final Fantasy XIV” patch 4.3, which is due for release in late May, emerged online. According to PlayStationLifeStyle.net, the update is going to introduce a companion app for “Stormblood” that will come with new features.

The app is currently in development, but there are already details on how it works. First off, it is going to provide players a venue for them to chat with friends and company members. It will also have a scheduler that will organize events and a feature that will organize inventory and armory chest.

Interestingly, the “Final Fantasy XIV” companion app will also come with paid optional features. This means players will have to subscribe and pay a monthly fee to unlock the following premium features:

Organize Saddlebags and Retainer Inventories

Saddlebag capacity is doubled

One additional Retainer can be employed

However, it appears the features of the upcoming app do not sit well with several players. Over on Reddit, many are voicing out their displeasure toward the app and some of its features. User zeth07 pointed out how many players have been asking for the features of the app for years now and Square Enix is releasing them for a price next month.

The redditor also noted how the announcement of the features like the doubled Saddlebag and Retainer Inventories caused an uproar in the twitch chat where the new patch was first announced live. Zeth07 also added some unfair points regarding the app like how it gives 2 Kupo Nuts each day instead of the single Kupo Nut in the free version. Moreover, the app will enable players to have a greater holding capacity for Kupo Nuts.

The paid features of the app also include a “Moogle Coins” currency that players can use in putting items up for sale, revising an items listing and purchasing items. Additional services for the Moogle Coins will also be added in the future depending on user feedback.

Many other players have since expressed their sentiment over the new patch and the app. Most of them are angry at the thought of having to pay extra for additional services in a game that already has a $12.99 per month subscription. However, some players pointed out that Square Enix is only charging masses who are willing to pay and if these services wouldn’t generate income, it would be stopped later on.

Meanwhile, patch 4.3 also brings a lot of new content to the game apart from the controversial companion app. Below is the full list of additions as first seen on PCGamesN:

New Main Scenario Quests – The story of Stormblood continues.

New Alliance Raid – The Ridorana Lighthouse.

New Trial – It’s a secret!

New Dungeon – The Swallow’s Compass.

New Beast Tribe Quests - The Namazu.

New Sidequests – The Four Lords, Doman Reconstruction and Further Hildibrand Adventures.

New Deep Dungeon – 100-Floor Heaven-on-High.

The Forbidden Land, Eureka Expansion – Pagos Expedition.

New Ultimate Difficulty Raid – Ultima Weapon.

Updates to jobs, PvP, Glamour System, Housing, Performance Actions, new more powerful gear and more.

