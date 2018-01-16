Looks like a new “Final Fantasy XV” update is rolling out later this week. Someone spotted on the German website of the game that an update is apparently set for release on Sunday, Jan. 21.

Twitter user Miraculous Maku (@RedMakuzawa), who claims to be very passionate about video games and likes to share news about “Final Fantasy” and many other franchises, took to the online news and social networking service on Tuesday to share what he has discovered after visiting “Final Fantasy XV’s” German website.

As per the German site, “Final Fantasy XV” is getting a new update by the end of this week, and it is one that will allow players to spar with Aranea at depots. There is also mention of a new time option that will allow players to advance the time of day in the game. Unfortunately, the update will also be the one to terminate “Festival of Assassins,” so players won’t be able to access the special content starting on Sunday.

The release notes of the new update as seen in Miraculous Maku’s screenshot of the leak contain the following entries:

The special content “Festival of Assassins” has ended.

The possibility to train with Aranea at depots has been implemented.

A wait option to advance the time of day to depots has been implemented.

Alessio in Altissia now has new items in its range.

The tutorial has been extended with new training sessions.

Various bug fixes.

On the same day that the upcoming update was leaked, Square Enix announced “Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition” for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. The new version that features a new dungeon and a new first-person mode is reportedly scheduled for release on March 6, 2018, according to Kotaku.

Aside from the “Final Fantasy XV” main game, “Royal Edition” will also come with the following features and content:

An all-new dungeon - Insomnia City Ruins: Expanded Map

New features such as first person mode, new gear, and new bosses.

Armiger Unleashed – after you collect all 13 royal arms, a more action-oriented mode of the Armiger is unlocked

Royal Vessel – the boat from FFXV is now a controllable vehicle. The same body of water (between Cape Caem and Altissia) can now be freely explored.

All season pass content – Episode Gladiolus, Episode Prompto, Multiplayer Expansion: Comrades, and Episode Ignis.

Over a dozen pieces of DLC, including weapons, Regalia car skins, and item sets.

Photo: Square Enix