The 2018 NCAA Tournament resumes Saturday night with two of the last three games of March Madness. Villanova, Kansas, Michigan and Loyola-Chicago will all compete at San Antonio’s Alamodome in the Final Four.

The action starts at 6:09 pm. EDT when Michigan and Loyola square off. The second game between Villanova and Kansas has a scheduled tip-off time of 8:49 p.m. EDT, though it might not begin until after 9 p.m. EDT, depending on the length of the first contest. TBS will broadcast both games.

The night’s first contest features the tournament’s only remaining Cinderella story. Two of the tournament favorites will do battle in the second game, looking for their spot in the national championship game.

Loyola faces their toughest test yet when they face Michigan. The Ramblers entered the field of 68 as a No.11 seed, pulling off four straight upsets on their way to winning the South region. A matchup with No.3 Tennessee in the second round had previously been their most difficult contest.

Michigan is a No.3 seed, though they were picked by many to reach the Final Four. The Wolverines won the Big Ten Tournament and haven’t lost since Feb. 6. Loyola is a five-point underdog, according to OddsShark, and the over/under is 129.5.

It’s no surprise that Villanova and Kansas are still standing. They both entered the tournament as No.1 seeds, and the Wildcats have had the best national title odds since March Madness began. Villanova ranks second in the AP Top 25 poll behind only Virginia, who became the first-ever No.1 seed to be upset by a No.16 seed.

Kansas has had the most difficult road to the Final Four. They barely escaped an Elite Eight matchup with Duke--the Blue Devils were the tournament favorites at some sportsbooks at the start of the Sweet 16-with an overtime victory. The Jayhawks beat No.5 Clemson in the Sweet 16 after getting by No.8 Seton Hall and No.16 Penn.

Villanova is a five-point favorite over Kansas and the over/under is 154.5. The Wildcats would be favored over Michigan or Loyola in the title game.