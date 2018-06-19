Two firefighters were placed on paid leave amid allegations that they made pornographic videos while on duty in a fire station in Akron, Ohio. The duo was identified as Arthur Dean and Deann Eller

, CBS affiliate WOIO reported.

The department is investigating the details of the incident, Akron Fire Chief Clarence Tucker said at a press conference Monday. He, however, confirmed that some of the content was reported to be made on city property. An internal investigation was launched after the videos were posted on some porn websites.

"Allegations involving two City of Akron firefighters recently came to the attention of the City. The allegations relate to the creation of pornographic content displayed online — some of which is alleged to have taken place on City property,” a joint statement from Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Tucker said.

According to the statement, “The two employees were immediately placed on administrative leave pursuant to their union agreement, pending the investigation. The employees involved are not assigned to work at the same fire station and were known to be in a long-term relationship.”

Calling the allegations shocking and distressing, Tucker said the fire department has several professional and courageous public servants who put their lives at risk to protect the health, safety, and property of Akron citizens and serve as role models.

“These allegations bring unwelcome dishonor and embarrassment to Akron Fire Department and the City of Akron and unfairly discredit the reputation of other Akron Fire officers,” he said.

The statement added that the mayor and the fire chief would take up the responsibility to uphold the public trust and will never tolerate any behavior that violates that trust.

“These allegations in no way reflect on the values of the Akron Fire Department or the City, and we are devastated that these allegations would distract from the meaningful and important work being done to keep our citizens safe and keep our neighborhoods strong.”

Additional information will be provided once the investigation is over and necessary actions are taken, they added.

Photo: REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

In May, an ex-Texas firefighter was booked and charged with possession of child pornography after he was filmed on camera talking about buying child porn.

"The allegations against Mr. Spalteholz are shocking, and most definitely not in alignment with the values of the Austin Fire Department, nor the men and women who serve the citizens of Austin every day. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation,” Austin Fire Department Chief Rhoda Mae Kerr said at the time.

"Not like to do anything abusive. Not like do anything bad like that. Just take the pictures. Naked pictures. No sexual acts or anything like that,” Erik Spalteholz, the accused said, CBS17 reported.