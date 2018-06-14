Flag Day in the United States is celebrated June 14 each year and was first officially declared by President Woodrow Wilson in 1916. Every year, presidents issue proclamations that the week of June 14 is considered National Flag Week and Americans are urged to the stars and stripes all seven days.

The U.S. flag was first adopted by the second Continental Congress resolution June 14, 1777.

"Resolved, that the Flag of the thirteen United States shall be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the Union be thirteen stars, white on a blue field, representing a new constellation," it said.

