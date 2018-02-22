“The Flash” actress Violett Beane will be boarding the Waverider in an upcoming episode of “Legends of Tomorrow.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, Beane will guest star as Jesse Wells, aka Jesse Quick, in Season 3, episode 15, titled “Necromancing the Stone.” Details on her appearance are being kept under wraps, but the female speedster might be dropping by to catch up with her former boyfriend Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale), who is set to become a full-time member of the Legends.

Also guest starring in Season 3, episode 15 is Matt Ryan. Warner Bros. Television confirmed to ComicBook.com last week that the Welsh actor will reprise his role as demonologist John Constantine in the hour.

Constantine was last seen in Season 3, episode 10, in which he enlisted the help of the Legends after encountering a girl (Madeleine Arthur) possessed by Mallus (voiced by John Noble). The Legends accompanied Constantine to a present-day psychiatric hospital in Star City, and were surprised to discover that the possessed girl was actually a young version of Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford).

Despite their efforts, Constantine and the Legends failed to save young Nora from Mallus, as her father Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) suddenly showed up at the end of the installment and managed to convince her that Mallus is actually her savior.

Although Constantine didn’t stick around at the end of the installment, Ryan previously told ComicBook.com that the events in the episode leave the door open for his character’s return.“When [Damien] was first mentioned in ‘Arrow,’ there was obviously some connection between him and John,” Ryan told said. “And then with everything that happens in this episode, it does leave the door open a bit. There is obviously some other kind of relationship that they’ve had or backstory that goes on between him and John, which there is potential to explore.”

In addition to her upcoming guest appearance on “Legends of Tomorrow, ” Beane will also return to “The Flash” in Season 4, episode 15 (airing on March 6), in which her character Jesse teams up with Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Jay Garrick (John Wesley Shipp) to stop a nuclear bomb from destroying Central City.

“Legends of Tomorrow” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST, while “The Flash” will return with new episodes on Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.