“The Flash” has taken home another Saturn Award.

The Grant Gustin-led series won the best superhero adaptation television series category at the 44th annual Saturn Awards held on Wednesday night at The Castaway in Burbank, California. Other nominees in the category were “The Flash’s” fellow CW series “Arrow,” “Black Lightning,” “Legends of Tomorrow,” and “Supergirl.” ABC’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and Fox’s “Gotham” were also up for the award. This is the third time “The Flash” has scored the same award.

“The Flash” star Candice Patton was also nominated in this year’s best supporting actress category for her performance as Iris West. The award, however, was won by Rhea Seehorn for her portrayal of Kimberly “Kim” Wexler on AMC’s “Better Call Saul.”

Hartley Sawyer, who recurred as Ralph Dibny, aka Elongated Man, in Season 4 of “The Flash,” was also nominated in this year’s best guest performance in a television series category. Sawyer, however, was lost to David Lynch, who played FBI Deputy Director Gordon Cole on Showtime’s “Twin Peaks: The Return.”

Plot details about Season 5 of “The Flash” are being kept under wraps, but executive producer Todd Helbing revealed last month that Team Flash will go up against a non-speedster villain next season.

“We did three speedsters in a row and with DeVoe (Neil Sandilands), he was so different. But the accumulation of powers on top of his capabilities mentally were fun, but I think yeah, next year we’re going to have a non-speedster villain,” Helbing told TV Guide. “To me, what’s the most interesting about villains are not the metahuman qualities but the human qualities, so I think we did pretty good with DeVoe and Marlize (Kim Engelbrecht), and I think we can do that again with our new villain for next season.”

More details about Season 5 are expected to be revealed during the show’s panel at the San Diego Comic-Con 2018 on Saturday, July 21 at 5:45 p.m. EDT in Ballroom 20. Gustin, Patton, and Sawyer are all confirmed to attend the panel, along with their co-stars Jesse L. Martin, Tom Cavanagh, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Jessica Parker Kennedy, and Danielle Nicolet. Helbing is also among the panelists.

“The Flash” Season 5 premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.