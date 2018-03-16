“The Flash” has nabbed three nominations at the 2018 Saturn Awards.

The Grant Gustin-led program is nominated for best superhero television series, along with its fellow CW shows “Arrow,” “Black Lightning,” “Legends of Tomorrow” and “Supergirl.” Fox’s “Gotham” and ABC’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” complete the list of nominees in the category.

“The Flash” star Candice Patton is also nominated for best supporting actress on television series. Patton, who plays Iris West-Allen on the show, is up against “Supergirl’s” Odette Annable, “The Alienist’s” Dakota Fanning, “American Horror Story: Cult’s” Adina Porter, “The Defenders’” Krysten Ritter, “Better Call Saul’s” Rhea Seehorn, and “The Walking Dead’s” Danai Gurira and Melissa McBride. Patton, who won the category last year, recently took to Twitter to thank Saturn Awards for the recognition.

“The Flash” newcomer Hartley Sawyer also earned a nod at this year’s Saturn Awards for his performance as Ralph Dibny, aka Elongated Man. Sawyer is nominated for best guest-starring performance on television. Other nominees in the category are “Electric Dreams’” Bryan Cranston, “Fear the Walking Dead’s” Michael Greyeyes, “Twin Peaks’” David Lynch, “The Walking Dead’s” Jeffrey Dean Morgan, “The Librarians’” Rachel Nichols, “Black Mirror’s” Jesse Plemons, and “Star Trek: Discovery’s” Michelle Yeoh.

In related news, The CW has set the release date for the Season 4 finale of “The Flash.” The show’s Season 4, episode 23 is set to air on Tuesday, May 22 at 8 p.m. EDT.

“The Flash,” which is currently on hiatus, is set to return with Season 4, episode 17 on April 10. In the episode, titled “Null and Annoyed,” Team Flash tries to track down bus meta Null (Bethany Brown), a jewel thief who has the powers to manipulate gravity.

“It’s a good, funny episode,” director Kevin Smith said of Season 4, episode 17 during his “Fatman on Batman” podcast earlier this month. “People are going to see it and be like ‘You jumped the shark with this.’ But it’s very funny. There’s some witty things, and there’s some visual jokes.” Aside from directing the installment, Smith — along with his frequent collaborator Jason Mewes — will also appear in the episode.

The winners of the 44th Saturn Awards will be announced by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films in June.

Photo: The CW