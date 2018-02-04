Barry tries to save his cellmates from Amunet in the next episode of “The Flash.”

According to the synopsis for Season 4, episode 13 of the CW series, Barry helps his fellow meta-human prisoners escape Iron Heights after finding out that Amunet (Katee Sackhoff) has struck a deal to buy all meta-humans locked up in the detention facility. While breaking his prison mates out of Iron Heights should be easy using his super speed, Barry struggles whether or not to reveal his powers to his cellmates just to save them.

In the trailer for the episode, Barry leads Becky Sharpe/Hazard (Sugar Lyn Beard), Ramsey Deacon/Kilg%re (Dominic Burgess), Mina Chayton/Black Bison (Chelsea Kurtz), and Sylbert Rundin/Dwarfstar (Derek Mears) out of Iron Heights. On their way out, the quintet encounters a prison guard. While Barry can take him down easily using his powers, Barry opts to knock him over using only his human strength.

Photo: The CW

Elsewhere in the promo clip, Iris (Candice Patton) and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) drop by Iron Heights only to find out that they can’t see Barry. “Unfortunately, you won’t be able to see your husband today,” Warden Gregory Wolfe tells Iris.

When Iris starts to worry about Barry’s safety, Warden Wolfe tells her that her husband is in a place that couldn’t be safer.”Barry is completely unharmed,” Warden Wolfe tells Iris. “You can rest easy. He’s in good hand.”

Warden Wolfe, of course, is just lying as he’s the one who made the deal with Amunet to buy all the prisoners in the meta-human block of Iron Heights. But since Cecile is with Iris when she talks to Warden Wolfe, it’s likely that Cecile — with her mind-reading abilities — knows what really the truth is.

Elsewhere in the next episode, Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) is reminded of his shady past and wonders if he’s really a changed man after a visit from an old friend.

According to IMDb, the hour also marks the debut appearance of “Stargate: Atlantis” alum Paul McGillion as Earl Cox. Could Earl be Ralph’s old friend?

“The Flash” Season 4, episode 13, titled “True Colors,” airs on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW. Watch the trailer below: