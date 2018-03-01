Jay Garrick and Jesse Quick return to Earth-1 in the next episode of “The Flash.”

But Jay (John Wesley Shipp) and Jesse’s (Violette Beane) visit isn’t recreational, as the two must help Barry (Grant Gustin) save Central City from a time-sensitive threat.

According to the synopsis for Season 4, episode 15 of the CW series, Barry, Jesse and Jay slow down time by entering Flashtime after a nuclear bomb is detonated in downtown Central City. As everyone in the city is frozen, the three speedsters push themselves to the breaking point to save the city and everyone in it.

In the trailer for the hour, Barry fails to stop a mysterious woman from detonating the bomb. Before reaching out to his fellow speedsters for help, Barry first enlists Cisco’s (Carlos Valdes) assistance to figure out a way to prevent the bomb from exploding. But when the two fail to come up with an idea to save everyone in the city, a crying and worn-out Barry tells Iris (Candice Patton) that he doesn’t know what to do.

Jay was last seen in the Season 3 finale, in which he was unwittingly freed from the Speed Force. He then helped Team Flash defeat Savitar and stayed on Earth-1 to attend H.R.’s (Tom Cavanagh) funeral. But after a Speed Force storm threatened the city and Barry decided to lock himself up in the Speed Force, Jay returned to Earth-3.

Jesse, meanwhile, last appeared as a hologram in Season 4, episode 3. In the episode, Harry brought Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) a breakup cube from Jesse. Though not seen on screen, Jesse was visited by Wally on Earth-2 when the cube malfunctioned. When Wally returned to Earth-1, he told everyone that they agreed to end their relationship so they could focus on finding their own goals in life.

As revealed last week, Beane is also set to reprise her role as Jesse in Season 3, episode 15 of “Legends of Tomorrow.” Details on her appearance on the time-travel series are being kept under wraps, but her character might be dropping by the Waverider to catch up with Wally, who is set to become a full-time member of the Legends.

“The Flash” Season 4, episode 15, titled “Enter Flashtime,” airs on Tuesday, March 6 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW, while “Legends of Tomorrow” Season 3, episode 15, titled “Necromancing the Stone,” airs on Monday, March 19 at 8 p.m.