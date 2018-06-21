The CW has set the premiere date for Season 5 of “The Flash.”

The network announced Wednesday that the new season of the Grant Gustin-led series will kick off on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Plot details about Season 5 are being kept under wraps, but executive producer Todd Helbing revealed last month that Team Flash will go up against a non-speedster villain next season.

“We did three speedsters in a row and with DeVoe (Neil Sandilands), he was so different. But the accumulation of powers on top of his capabilities mentally were fun, but I think yeah, next year we’re going to have a non-speedster villain,” Helbing told TV Guide. “To me, what’s the most interesting about villains are not the metahuman qualities but the human qualities, so I think we did pretty good with DeVoe and Marlize (Kim Engelbrecht), and I think we can do that again with our new villain for next season.”

The Season 4 finale ended with Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy), aka the mystery girl, revealing to everyone that she’s Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris’ (Candice Patton) daughter from the future. Since Kennedy has been promoted to a series regular, fans can expect her character to stick around with the team throughout the whole season.

According to Helbing, Nora’s presence is going to test Barry and Iris’ relationship in new ways. “I think we’re going to play with a lot of the real emotions when you have a child and how that changes your relationship, when you're parents,” Helbing said. “My wife and I have gone through this with our two boys, there’s parent you and then there’s you you. There will be parent Barry and parent Iris and then Barry and Iris. Also, the different philosophies of being a parent. When you’re on the same page and when you’re not on the same page and when you figure out that you need to be on the same page to be effective. It’s going to be compounded, this issue, because they’re now parents to an adult. So they didn’t get that learning curve that most parents get.”

