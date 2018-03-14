“The Flash” viewers may have not seen the last of speedster Iris yet.

After a screening of this week’s Season 4, episode 16 at The CW office, executive producer Todd Helbing was asked if fans are going to see Iris (Candice Patton) suit up as Purple Flash again in the future. While Helbing didn’t give a definite answer, he did suggest that the door is open for speedster Iris’ return.

“Maybe not in exactly that way,” Helbing said (via Collider).

Though it appears that speedster Iris won’t be coming back to the show anytime soon, fans will still see Barry’s (Grant Gustin) wife in action later in the season. “I will say that Iris and the Mechanic (Kim Engelbrecht) have a pretty epic showdown,” Patton told TV Insider. “There is gonna be a really cool fight sequence between the two of us. I was really excited about that. I don’t think we’ve ever seen two women without superpowers fight, like hand-to-hand combat.”

Patton went on to reveal that Iris also plays a big role in the upcoming episode 21 of the current season. “I’m actually reading episode 21 now,” the 29-year-old actress said. “And Iris is gonna be a big part of that, using her journalism to try and figure out what’s the best plan of action to take down DeVoe (Neil Sandilands).

Iris returned to her journalistic roots at the end this week’s episode of “The Flash.” “Her passion is journalism,” Patton told Entertainment Tonight. “I think that’s the direction we’re going to head back into. Iris is a journalist, and I don’t know how that’s going to shape up on the show, but I do know we want to have her back on her job in some capacity. I mean, we still have to deal with that newspaper article in 2024 … we’ve got to get there somehow.”

“It’s certainly something we knew we wanted to get back to,” Helbing said (via Collider) of Iris’ career as a journalist. “And this [week’s] episode felt like the most organic time to have this reawakening. Once Barry went into the Speed Force, Iris made the decision to become team leader, and this was the best time to get her moving back down that track.”

“The Flash” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.