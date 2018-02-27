It looks like Ralph is going to have some problems with Iris getting Speed Force powers in an upcoming episode of “The Flash.”

In a recent interview with Variety, Hartley Sawyer revealed that his character Ralph, aka the Elongated Man, “struggles” with Iris (Candice Patton) getting super speed. “[But] it does give Ralph and Iris to have some real one-on-one time which is really interesting,” the actor said. “It’s a cool dynamic and a cool relationship that they have.”

As previously reported, Team Flash come face to face with new bus meta Matthew, aka Melting Pot, in Season 4, episode 16. Matthew has the powers to swap people’s DNA, and during a battle with the team, he transfers Barry’s (Grant Gustin) super speed to Iris (Candice Patton). In the wake of the reversal, Barry must act as the team leader while Iris takes on the mantle of superhero speedster in order to defeat their new foe. Aptly titled as “Run, Iris, Run,” the episode is set to air on March 13.

While Sawyer wouldn’t say why Ralph struggles with Iris becoming a speedster, the 33-year-old actor revealed that he’s pleased that the writers have made ways to further integrate his character into the team. “The best thing is that the writers did a really nice job with Ralph interacting more with some of the other team members that he hadn’t gotten a lot of time with,” Sawyer told TV Insider. “We develop those relationships and [Ralph gets to show] the other team members another side of him, like, ‘Look, this is kind of who I really am. It’s what’s going on in my head.’”

In addition to exploring Ralph’s relationship with Iris in Season 1, episode 16, Sawyer said that the show will also put the spotlight on his character’s relationship with Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) later in the season. “We explore that a little bit too coming down the line,” he said of Ralph and Caitlin’s friendship. “I like the relationship. It’s not a ‘relationship’ relationship, but it’s fun for me.”

While Ralph has been getting closer with almost all members of the team, Sawyer thinks that his character is still closest with Barry. “Even though they butt heads sometimes I think that’s the person he gels with the most,” Sawyer said. “It’s almost a brother-brother kind of relationship where sometimes you want to strangle him and other times it’s like, ‘Look man, I love you.’”

“The Flash” Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.