Warner Bros. and The CW confirmed to TV Insider that “The Flash” star Keiynan Lonsdale will be a series regular in Season 3 of “Legends of Tomorrow.” Kid Flash, who made a cameo in the season premiere of ‘Legends,’ will return to the series in episode 11 and then join the team full-time in episode 13. Surprisingly, according to Entertainment Weekly, Lonsdale won’t be returning to “The Flash” before moving to “Legends” permanently.

In a statement, executive producer Phil Klemmer explained why Kid Flash, aka Wally West, is a perfect addition to the team. “We loved working with Keiynan in our series premiere,” Klemmer said. “So when his character stepped away from ‘Flash’ to go on walkabout, after being dumped and feeling somewhat estranged from his family and team, we knew that Wally West would fit in perfectly on ‘Legends.”’

“After all, our show is about a collection of unlikely heroes who all began their journeys questioning who they are and where they belong — only to find those answers while traveling through time and having wacky adventures,” Klemmer continued. “By the end of this season, Wally will learn that the Legends have a different definition of what it means to be a hero.”

On the “Black Lightning” red carpet last week, Candice Patton — who plays Wally’s sister, Iris, on “The Flash” — told Player.One that she thinks Wally “would be in great hands” with the Legends. “He’s got a great female leader over there,” said Patton, referring to Caity Lotz’s Sara Lance. “And Wally has attributes that would really help the team over there. He would do great on ‘Legends.’”

“We could use a speedster,” Lotz chimed in. When asked what qualities she’s looking for in a new teammate, Lotz said, “For me just selfishly, Jax (Franz Drameh) was my little brother so I need a new little brother.”

“Legends of Tomorrow” Season 3 returns from hiatus on Monday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.