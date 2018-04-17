“The Flash” fans have to wait until the end of Season 4 to learn the identity of Jessica Parker Kennedy’s character.

According to TV Guide, the reveal of who Kennedy is playing will be a season-ending storyline. But while viewers aren’t still privy to the secret surrounding the mystery girl who’s been popping up in Jitters every now and then, series star Carlos Valdes recently revealed that he now knows who the puzzling character is.

“I try to be willfully ignorant about all the rumors and the reveals and all that stuff, but actors talk, actors love to talk, actors love to talk out loud. So I can’t help it that some of these reveals and resolutions have made their way into my brain, and now I know,” Valdes told Entertainment Weekly when asked if he’s already aware of the identity of Kennedy’s character on the CW series. “It took me a while to figure it out, but enough of my co-workers talked and now I know the secret of who she is, and what her role is in this story. And it’s lovely. It really is. It’s cute. I’m excited about it.”

When asked if fans should be worried about the mystery girl being a villain instead of an ally, Valdes, who plays Cisco on the show, said: “The mystery girl in our story is kind of a funny one. Her role is especially to lay down these little clues, these little breadcrumbs for the viewers that ultimately start paying off in terms of establishing a trajectory to Season 5. So that’s I think what’s going to be the big pay off when we reach the season finale.”

Although it has been five months since Kennedy made his first appearance on Arrowverse, executive producer Todd Helbing said last month that none of the fan theories circulating online has hit the nail on the head.

“Not really, no,” Helbing said (via TV Guide) when asked whether fans have already guessed the mystery girl’s identity yet. “Every year there’s theories all over the place about what we’re doing and some of them get pretty close, some of them they hit like one part of it but they don’t get other parts, so it’s fun to read. I don’t think anybody ever is going to guess exactly what it is.”

“The Flash” Season 4 finale airs on Tuesday, May 22 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.