“The Flash” is diving into Caitlin Snow’s past in an upcoming Season 4 episode of the CW series.

Entertainment Weekly reported that newcomer Victoria Askounis has been cast to play a young version of Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) in an installment prior to the season finale. Details on the episode are being kept under wraps, but fans are likely to see some flashbacks.

Not much is known about Caitlin’s past, but it was previously revealed that her dad is already dead. Her scientist mom, Dr. Carla Tannhauser (Susan Walters), did her best to help save her husband, but to no avail. Unable to face Caitlin after this loss, Carla started to throw herself completely into her work, causing a rift in her relationship with her daughter. In an attempt to learn more about her metahuman powers, Caitlin reconnected with her mom in Season 3, episode 5, which also saw Carla apologizing for her previous estrangement.

Meanwhile, aside from Askounis, “Arrow” star David Ramsey is also set to guest star in an upcoming episode of “The Flash.”

“I’m doing a cameo on a bit of a small crossover. [My character] John Diggle will be on ‘Flash’ in the next few weeks,” Ramsey revealed to CinemaBlend. “When I was over there, one of the A.D.s said, ‘How you doing?’ And I said, ‘Well, I’m doing great. I’m on a hit TV show crossing over on another hit TV show, and I’m just enjoying [the Arrowverse] because it will never ever happen again.’”

Asked if he enjoys being a major part of the show that started the Arrowverse, the actor said: “I kind of hold that in some esteem when I go to the other shows. [I am like, ‘Look at you youngsters thinking you know what you're doing.’ It's fun, and again, you just enjoy it while it’s here because this is rare, rare territory that we’re in. And I can’t imagine it ever happening again. I’m just enjoying it.”

“The Flash” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.

