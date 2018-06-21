A state of emergency was declared in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, after extreme flooding slammed the area Wednesday. Several instances of building collapse and people getting trapped on flooded roads were reported as heavy rains lashed the region.

Allegheny County 911 urged residents not to call them unless it was a life-threatening emergency due to high number of weather-related emergencies.

“Due to multiple weather-related emergencies, DO NOT call Bethel Park Police unless you have a LIFE-THREATENING EMERGENCY. Property damage/flooding reports can be made at a later time. Thank you,” Bethel police tweeted.

“County 911 continues to have a heavy call volume. There are callers in queue due to that call volume. Please remind residents to remain ON the line to speak with the telecommunications officers - they should not hang up. While the storm was quick moving, we still have vehicles stuck in the water and individuals requiring rescue because they attempted to drive through the water. We'd appreciate your assistance in reminding people to 'Turn Around; Don't Drown,'” Allegheny County said in a statement released Wednesday night.

The statement also said that South Hills was the worst hit with reports of flooding from Pittsburgh to the county line. Apart from reports about flooding and trapped vehicles, the officials also received reports of trees and wires down, roads closed, and buildings collapsing due to the weather.

“Swift water teams are engaged in response throughout the South Hills, and support is also being provided from neighboring Washington County,” the statement said.

Officials have also asked people to follow @allegheny_co on Twitter to get the most up-to-date information.

Allegheny County spokesman Amie Downs said they received reports of flooding from Pittsburgh to the Washington County line and the county was notified for Bethel Park's state of emergency declaration, local daily Trib Live reported.

Local daily WPXI reported that a backyard on Mercedes Street in South Baldwin was flooded by a creek. In Bethel Park, many people got stuck in the Trolley Stop restaurant and firefighters later rescued them.

“This is the 'Trolley Stop Inn' on Library Road in Bethel Park. Reports of people standing on tables inside until flooding recedes,” Kymgable, a CBS reporter, tweeted.

“Roads flooding right now in Bethel Park. Several people have already had to be rescued from their cars on Clifton Road,” WPXI reporter Cara Sapida wrote on Facebook.

A number of cars were submerged in water from an overflowing creek in Ligonier and a part of Part Route 30 was closed.

“I live in Bethel Park, and this is my backyard just 10 min ago. My dads entire garden is ruined. I saw a large log and my mom said she swears she saw a floating trash can. This all happened in less than 30 min after the down pour started,” Brian Garlick, a resident, tweeted.