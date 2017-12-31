A man who was allegedly found naked and was masturbating inside an an infant’s closet in Orlando, Florida, was arrested Wednesday.

Kevin Dewayne Jones, 37, was found by a woman in her Colonialtown North neighborhood house when she opened the door of her daughter’s closet to get the 3-month-old ready for the day care.

This is the second time that the law-enforcement officers arrested Jones this month. Earlier, he was arrested Dec. 19 when the Orange County deputies found him running naked through backyard of a house.

According to various reports, the woman screamed and called 911 while her husband tried to stop Jones from running away. He also hit Jones. Seeing this, Jones held his hands up in the air and claimed that he was homeless and managed to escape running through the garage and then jumping off the fence.

However, the police found Jones in the neighboring area and arrested him. Jones was charged on counts of burglary, exposure of sexual organs, and two counts of vulgarity.

When Jones was interviewed by an officer, he denied masturbating inside the home. According to a report in Olando Sentinel, Officer Loida Rennish wrote in Jones’ arrest affidavit, “Jones stated he entered the residence but did not recall how.”

Rennish also wrote even though Jones was handcuffed, he managed to expose himself. According to a report in the Atlanta Constitution Journal, the woman who found Jones said on conditions of anonymity, “He seemed startled, but he just continued to stare at me.”

She said, “To be in my baby’s nursery and to find something so horrific and experience that we just feel stripped of our safety, our sense of security. The innocence of what should be a serene room in our home.”

She added, “We don’t know how he got in, how long he’d been in here or what he did when he was in here. I don’t know if he watched us as we slept.”

According to the report in New York Daily News, Jones touched himself and lowered his pants to expose himself even when he was interviewed at the sheriff’s office.

Jones was in custody at the Orange County Jail and was held without bond.

Prior to this incident, on Dec. 19, a woman from Alafaya Trail, Orlando, had called 911 to inform about a man who lay nude at the front porch of her house. When the Orange County deputies responded to the call, they found Jones running in the backyard of another house to hide himself.

However, a neighbor informed the police that a surveillance camera in her campus had captured the video of Jones. She claimed the video showed Jones naked, jumping off the fence and entering her backyard. Later Jones was taken to a hospital for a checkup. He was then arrested but was released from jail the following day on a no contest plea, reported the Orlando Sentinel.