A Florida man landed in hot water after his method to cure his own boredom turned out to be legally inadvisable. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Aaron Meininger broke into a Spring Hill, Florida funeral home on Friday and stole funeral prep items for no reason other than he needed something to do with his time, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Local authorities posted a detailed outline of the events on Facebook.

In the wee hours of Friday morning, Meininger used a crowbar to break into the DeMarco Family Funeral Home in Spring Hill. He was spotted by a witness working next door, who called 911 to report a burglary. When police arrived, they saw Meininger, clad in all-black with a face mask, walking out of the building with a large tub of formaldehyde.

Police apprehended Meininger on the spot, where he told them he was doing it because he was bored. He acknowledged that he “messed up” and did not know what he was even breaking into. He likely figured it out, as police searched his car and found makeup, nail polish and other things used to prepare bodies for presentation at funerals.

According to Meininger, all he was going to do with the items, had he gotten away, was throw them away. He just needed something to do with his free time. He was charged with commercial burglary, grand theft and possession of burglary tools. He did not get any bond, as he was already out of jail on bond for an unrelated crime.

Back in September, a Kentucky man was caught on security footage breaking into a funeral home to steal a suit meant for a dead body’s upcoming funeral. He was actually in the building long enough to take a nap on camera.

Photo: Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images