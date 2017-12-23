At least one Florida man was not thrilled with the small-plate trend at restaurants Monday, as he was hit by a misdemeanor charge for complaining about small portions at a local eatery. Nelson Agosto, 51, called 911 to report that he did not want to pay for portions that he felt were egregiously small at a restaurant in Stuart, Florida, TCPalm.com reported. The incident was bothersome enough to local authorities that they took to Twitter to make Agosto into an example for the rest of the populace.

Stuart Police arrested Nelson Agosto by summons for misuse of 9-1-1. Agosto called 9-1-1 after consuming a meal and complaining about his food from a restaurant. Please leave 9-1-1 for emergencies. — Stuart Police Dept. (@cityofstuart) December 21, 2017

Agosto was eating at Crabby’s Seafood Shack on Monday when he became fed up at the size of the clams he was eating. The incident report said Agosto was warned about the small size of the dish prior to ordering it, but he insisted that was what he wanted. When he complained to the restaurant, as is standard procedure in these situations, they gave Agosto another order of clams on the house.

That apparently was not enough, as Agosto called 911 to complain, saying he would not pay for the meal because it was so small. He was told to call the non-emergency line, but kept calling 911, claiming he had forgotten the number to the other line. He was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of misusing the emergency 911 line, but was not taken to jail.

Agosto will go to court to sort the mess out Jan. 11. It is not clear whether or not he planned on returning to Crabby’s in the future.

Photo: Crabby's Seafood Shack/Facebook