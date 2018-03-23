A former police sergeant in Florida will spend the foreseeable future in prison after using police equipment to store child pornography he had acquired or, in some cases, made himself, WTXL reported.

Kyle Adam Kirby of Live Oak, Florida, was sentenced to 120 years in federal prison for possessing, producing, attempting to produce and accessing child porn, the maximum sentence for said crimes.

BREAKING: A former Live Oak officer found guilty of using his patrol car computer to download child porn has been sentenced to 120 years in federal prison >> https://t.co/XfZG4losSA pic.twitter.com/hQTWrozY8S — WTXL ABC 27 (@abc27) March 21, 2018

Kirby, 35, was initially arrested in October 2015 after a search warrant produced evidence that he had been using the computer in his Live Oak Police Department patrol car to download child porn. FBI agents found dozens of sexually explicit images of children, with one involving a toddler, according to News 4 Jax.

It did not stop there. Agents also searched Kirby’s LOPD desktop computer, finding images of children undressed in public bathrooms. Kirby had placed hidden cameras in at least three different restrooms and filmed children undressing in them, before transferring the videos to his work computer.

Per the Department of Justice’s report on the case, Kirby tried to delete the files, but FBI agents found them anyway. He had apparently named several folders on the computer after the victims and had been using police equipment to support his child porn habits since December 2014.

LOPD Police Chief Alton “Buddy” Williams said the ordeal was challenging for himself and Kirby’s other colleagues.

“I have been in law enforcement for 30 years, and this has been the most difficult situation I have faced,” Williams said, per the DOJ. “A trusted friend, officer and protector of the public betrayed all facets of the job he swore to do.”

Ultimately, however, Williams said “justice did prevail” in the case.

Photo: JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images