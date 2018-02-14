An assistant principal in Florida remained in jail on federal charges based on a Homeland Security investigation, according to multiple reports.

Kyle Ritsema, 35, was booked into Hillsborough County Jail on Tuesday without bail.

The U.S. Marshal’s Office arrested the 35-year-old at his home in Land O’Lakes, Florida, regarding a federal rules violation following a Homeland Security case, according to WFLA. Details regarding the charges were not immediately known.

Ritsema’s arrest stemmed from an ongoing investigation conducted by ICE and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), a spokesperson for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told WFLA.

Ritsema worked as an assistant principal at Cypress Creek Middle/High School in Wesley Chapel, a Pasco County school district spokeswoman told the Tampa Bay Times.

The Pasco County school district placed Ritsema on paid administrative leave. The charges were reportedly unrelated to his work with the school.

He joined the Pasco County School District in August 2006, before he started at Cypress Creek this year. Ritsema also served as an assistant principal at Pine View Middle School.

According to WFLA, Ritsema was scheduled for his first federal court appearance Wednesday.

Johanna Navarro, president of Cypress Creek’s Parent-Teacher-Student Association (PTSA) told Tampa Bay Times that she was "saddened by whatever it is that’s going on."

She claimed she worked with Ritsema and the administration on PTSA issues.

"He’s actually a really phenomenal person," Navarro said. "I hope that he’s able to return not only to our community but also to our school because he’s a very respected person here on campus."

[Ritsema] "absolutely champions for these kids," she added.

