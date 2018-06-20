Paul Burrell admitted that he was surprised when he saw Meghan Markle's father doing an interview on TV.

Burrell, who was Princess Diana's former butler, worked with the royal family for years. According to him, he "spat [his] Corn Flakes out" when he saw Thomas Markle's interview on ITV's "Good Morning Britain."

"It's another bombshell blindsiding the palace," Burrell told Piers Morgan, who interviewed Thomas and Susanna Reid (via Daily Mail ). "It's extraordinary that Meghan and Harry didn't know this was going to take place. Why didn't her father tell her? Who's giving him PR advice?"

"You just chucked a big rock into the royal pool, and there'll be ripples, and the ripples are coming," Burrell added. "The Queen is sat at Windsor Castle in her breakfast room right now looking at the papers and thinking 'what is happening out there?'"

Thomas reportedly received $9,877 for the interview. He admitted that he never warned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and hoped that he never offended them. The palace was also not aware of his upcoming interview and he hoped that the royal family would "understand my feelings as well."

As for Burrell, he couldn't believe that the palace would allow Thomas to do the interview. "The palace has the biggest PR machine in the world and they can't protect those who are outside the gates," Burrell continued.

"There's no protocol in place, it's never been done before. They don't look after those coming into the family," he said. "'The outsiders are the ones who are most vulnerable and that's what I saw in the interview."

The former royal butler said that he liked Thomas, but he was also sorry for him given that he knew what would happen next.

"The world press are on his doorstep and now they want more. What's next? Is Doria going to sit here talking about swapping knitting patterns with the Queen?" Burrell said.

In his interview, Thomas shared his conflicting political view with Prince Harry. He admitted that he has a bad attitude towards Donald Trump and the Duke of Sussex reportedly asked him to give the president of the United States a chance.

Thomas also revealed that Prince Harry and Markle are already trying to have babies. Angela Levin finds the revelation "almost shocking" and believes that Markle will be "horrified" if she finds out.

Photo: Getty Images/ShowBiz Ireland