Former Miss America Mallory Hagan has finally opened up about the controversial emails Sam Haskell wrote about her.

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old beauty queen sat down for an interview with “Good Morning America” (via E! News) and revealed that she did not experience Haskell’s insults in person, but was aware that negative comments about the contestants existed.

“I didn’t experience it personally, but I did hear about other Miss Americas in this way and I didn’t put two and two together in that moment, but hindsight’s always 20/20, so yes the type of language was used about other Miss Americas while I was Miss America, so it really shouldn’t have surprised me I guess, but like I said hindsight’s 20/20,” she said.

Last week, the Huffington Post released email exchanges between Haskell Lewis Friedman, the lead writer of Miss America pageant telecast, where the two casually insulted and maligned some of the contestants.

Days after the publication released their report, the Miss America board suspended Haskell. “The board will be conducting an in-depth investigation into alleged inappropriate communications and the nature in which they were obtained. In addition, the Board wishes to reaffirm our commitment to the education and empowerment of young women, supporting them in every way possible,” the statement read.

Following his suspension, Haskell also released a statement saying that the edited emails should not be taken as they are. “It is important for you to know that the events are not as described. Much of what was reported is dishonest and despicable… I was under stress from a full year of attacks by two Miss Americas, and while I don’t ever want to offer an excuse, I do want to offer context,” he said.

Haskell has resigned from his post as CEO of Miss America.

Meanwhile, Hagan said that their main focus is on how to move forward from the issue. “I hope it signals the reinvention and I hope that we are starting a larger conversation here,” she said.

