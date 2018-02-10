A wacky couple of weeks in Boston sports media turned offensive Friday, as a former New England Patriots tight end did a racist impression of Tom Brady’s agent on a radio show, Deadspin reported. Christian Fauria, who won a pair of Super Bowls as a member of the Patriots more than a decade ago, was suspended by Boston radio station WEEI for the impression, which can be heard below.

WEEI suspends Christian Fauria five days for Don Yee impression: https://t.co/ZFcDdp07tu pic.twitter.com/nMAX5syH3N — Deadspin (@Deadspin) February 10, 2018

Fauria was doing an offensive and inaccurate impression of agent Don Yee, who represents the star Patriots quarterback. It was during a segment of his “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria” show in which the hosts discussed the bizarre week Boston Herald reporter Jon Borges had. The Herald published, and then retracted, a report by Borges claiming Brady would hold out of Patriots practices until he got a deal like the blockbuster contract signed by former Patriots backup Jimmy Garropolo.

Borges reportedly got the information from someone impersonating Yee, who fed the reporter false information. Fauria then did his own impersonation of Yee on his radio show, which led to his five-day suspension.

Fauria apologized on Twitter and claimed he had reached out to Yee privately to do the same.

Earlier today I made a horrible attempt at humor. In a segment during the show, I impersonated agent Don Yee in an insensitive and regrettable way. I want to publicly apologize to Don and anyone in the audience who heard it. — christian fauria (@christianfauria) February 10, 2018

This was the second recent time WEEI came under fire for a host’s comments about Tom Brady, or someone associated with him. In the week leading up to the Super Bowl, host Alex Kreimer called Tom Brady’s five-year-old daughter an “annoying little pissant” on air. When asked about it during his weekly interview with WEEI the next day, Brady expressed his distaste for the comment by ending the interview early. That incident put the station’s working relationship with the de facto king of Boston in jeopardy.

Photo: Nick Laham/Getty Images