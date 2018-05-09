A Southern California woman claimed in court Tuesday that a female teacher had sexually and physically abused her for years, warned her to keep silent and even carved her initials into the student's hip, according to reports.

The unnamed former Lakewood High School student testified that former English teacher Mary Jahn began having sex with her in 2009 when she was 15 years old. A judge ruled during the hearing that sufficient evidence existed to put the former educator on trial for nine felony charges.

Jahn, 52, has adamantly denied all the accusations, her attorney Leonard B. Levine said.

The former student, who is now 24 years old, alleged that Jahn sexually abused her over a four-year span, with such acts including bondage, flogging, and pouring hot wax on her.

Jahn, who was arrested by Long Beach police on Sept. 13, was charged with four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, three counts of lewd acts upon a child and two counts of oral copulation of a minor. If convicted, she could face up to eight years and four months in state prison and will become a registered sex offender.

Jahn taught at Lakewood High from 2006 until May when she was put on leave, according to the Long Beach Press-Telegram.

She testified that Jahn had first taken an interest in her after the former student uploaded an essay online about her attraction to females.

The student said she began to cut ties with Jahn at age 19 and went to the police last May after talking to a friend about the situation.

"The more that I talked, the less that I could defend her any more and the more I started to see things clearly,” the woman said.

However, the student said she that she wasn’t prepared to discuss the matter at the time which led to the school district dropping the complaint after Jahn denied the accusations.

Photo: Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images Photo: Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images)