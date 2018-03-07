A teenage daughter of the Turpin parents, who have been charged with systematically torturing their children over a number of years, apparently had a secret YouTube channel, CBS Los Angeles reported. In the videos, the girl performed original songs under a fake name, with every video appearing to be shot in the same room of the house where she and her 12 siblings were starved by their own parents.

“Inside Edition” also reported on the story, showing several clips from the channel with the girl’s face and identity concealed, as she is a minor.

With song titles like “It’s Over” and “Give Me One More Chance,” the teen made fairly typical YouTube videos of herself singing in front of a closed bedroom door. There was little sign that anything was amiss in the videos, as she performed her songs and occasionally played with a family dog.

However, as “Inside Edition” noted, there is a brief shot of a massive pile of dirty clothes in the corner of the room, which could have signaled things were not as they seemed in the home.

The girl in the videos is reportedly the 17-year-old daughter who escaped through a window and told authorities about her parents’ crimes in January. Despite her age, she was so malnourished that she looked around 10 years old when she went to the police.

When authorities did a welfare check on the home, they found her other 12 siblings living in miserable conditions, with three of them shackled to furniture. Many of her siblings were legally adults, with their ages ranging from two to 29. The parents, David and Louise Turpin, registered the home as a private school, which is how they kept the children from entering public school.

The Turpin parents are in custody on charges of false imprisonment, child abuse and torture. They pleaded not guilty to all charges and their bail was set at $9 million each.

Photo: GINA FERAZZI/AFP/Getty Images