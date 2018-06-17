Epic Games is set to release the Android version of “Fortnite” sometime this summer. And if a new report is to be believed, the mobile app could have support for cross-play with multiple platforms.

According to Android Headlines, the Android version of the co-op sandbox survival game won’t have a problem allowing players to cross-play with other platforms just like the iOS version of the game. Android players will reportedly be able to compete with other players who are using other gaming systems.

“Fortnite’s” Android version is said to enable players to synchronize their progress via an Epic Games account, Xbox Live, Facebook profile or Google login. Sony has already confirmed that it won’t block cross-play with Android, so players can use their PlayStation Network account in synchronizing their progress.

Earlier this week, Sony faced a lot of backlash after it was found out that “Fortnite” players on PlayStation 4 aren’t allowed to access their accounts using other consoles. Hence, PS4 players are forced to create new accounts if they want to play the game using the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. Furthermore, cross-play between PS4 and the other two consoles aren’t allowed.

“We offer ‘Fortnite’ cross-play support with PC, Mac, iOS, and Android devices, expanding the opportunity for ‘Fortnite’ fans on PS4 to play with even more gamers on other platforms,” Sony said in a statement issued to the BBC on Thursday.

Sony’s confirmation is actually good news to “Fortnite” fans who are waiting for the game to arrive on Android. Not only does this mean that Android devices can cross-play with PS4, it also shuts down previous speculations that the Japanese company could be limiting the Android version’s cross-play with its Xperia smartphones.

At present, players with Android devices can only play “Fortnite” by streaming the game using the Remote Play feature of Xperia-branded handsets and the PS4 console. They may also cast the game from PC via Steam Link.

Photo: Reuters/Mike Blake