Senior meteorologist Janice Dean, who works with the Fox News channel, spoke out Tuesday against a derogatory comment a viewer posted on her official Facebook page.

“Dear Janice please stop allowing fox to dress you in those short skirts. They are not flattering on you. Your an attractive lady, love the 80's hair, but your legs are distracting every time you walk on screen,” Facebook user JoAnn wrote on Dean’s profile.

The meteorologist responded to JoAnn's comment and wrote, “Fox doesn't dress me. I dress myself. I'm sorry if you don't like my legs. I'm grateful I have them to walk with. You're right. I don't look like the typical person on TV, and I'm proud to be a size 10. Imagine that! You can always turn the channel if you're offended by my huge legs. Hope you don't mind. I may share your post with everyone on my FB page. All the best, Janice.”

Dean, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis over a decade ago, wrote it was a blessing to have her legs to walk with and that she is proud of them. She said during a Fox and Friends talk show Thursday, “When you have MS, at any given time, your legs can give out on you. I know people that are now in wheelchairs. ... So I am so thankful for my big strong legs. And I just want people to know that you know what? We have to be nice to each other, I think now more than ever.”

Dean added a nurse named Jen, who took care of her when she was suffering from multiple sclerosis and went on to become her good friend, made her cry with a comment on the Facebook post.

Jen wrote, “Dear Janice, I LOVE those strong legs. I LOVE that you stand tall, walk, run, squat, lunge, skip, jump and hop on those legs. You are blessed and a blessing to have STRONG legs!!! Wear skirts proudly and show your STRONG legs!!! Love you my angel.”

Another supporting comment came from fellow meteorologist Brian James, who works at NBC5.

He wrote, “Hi Janice! Not only am I a fellow meteorologist, but also my dad has MS ... and I can reiterate the importance of having good, strong legs! My dad was diagnosed when he was in his mid 20s and he's now 73 ... and he's still walking on his own two feet! His secret is going for walks every single day, rain or shine. He averages 5 miles a day (usually in one-mile increments) but sometimes will walk as much as 10 miles in a day! He knows how important it is to keep moving! Your legs are your life line when it comes to MS. Keep them as big and strong as possible!! Any demeaning/negative comments from anyone else mean NOTHING! You be you and keep those legs moving!”

Multiple sclerosis is a disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord, wherein the protective sheath that covers nerve fibers is attacked by the immune system. This causes communication problems between the brain and the rest of the body. Slowly, it can cause permanent damage to the nerves and a person may lose the ability to walk.

The signs and symptoms of the disease differs from person to person. The most common ones are:

Numbness or weakness in one or more limbs

Loss of vision with pain during eye movement

Pain in different parts of the body

Electric-shock sensations during neck movements

Slurred speech

Fatigue and dizziness

Problems with bowel and bladder function

Apart from Facebook, Twitter users and colleagues were overwhelming in their support for Dean.

According to a report in Fox Insider, Dean also said, “Don't judge a person until you walk in their shoes.”