It is not just conservative commentary that talk show host and Fox News anchor Sean Hannity is good at. Turns out he is also a shrewd investor in the American real estate market, buying up almost $90 million worth of property over the last 10 years or so.

According to the report by the Guardian, Hannity is linked to a group of shell companies which have spent $90 million buying hundreds of homes across the United States, some of them available for cheap due to foreclosures and partially due to help from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

More than 870 homes in seven different states were purchased over the past decade by the companies linked to Hannity, ranging from large mansions to rentals for low-income families. For some mortgages, Hannity obtained funding from HUD under the National Housing Act Loan Program, which refers to encouraging improvement in housing standards and conditions, to provide a system of mutual mortgage insurance which was first guaranteed under former President Barack Obama’s administration.

Photo: Getty images/Nicholas Kamm

According to the report, HUD recently increased Hannity’s original $17.9 million mortgage for purchase in Georgia by an additional of $5 million. Hannity did not disclose his cooperation with HUD when he had HUD Secretary Ben Carson on his show in June 2017. During that segment, Sean Hannity rallied against the state of public housing and praised Ben Carson, telling him: “You have done a good job.”

Hannity’s real estate attorney Christopher Reeve said his client’s property holdings were “highly confidential” and not relevant to the public. Hannity also never disclosed that he was also a client of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. The shell Companies are registered to the offices of Henssler Financial, a wealth management firm. One of the firm’s principals, Bill Lako, appear on Hannity's radio show.

The Guardian noted that Carson was not personally involved in any of Hannity’s dealings but that the HUD secretary has the power to allow Hannity to convert rental complexes into sellable condos. Hannity, who criticized Obama for the rate of foreclosures, said in 2016 there were “millions more Americans suffering under the president,” but seems to have made the most of those foreclosures himself.

Several of Hannity’s properties were bought at a discount after their previous owners defaulted on their mortgages in 2013. Hannity was found to be owner of many of the shell companies listed in the report, a fact his attorney did not dispute in a statement to the newspaper. The properties are located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, North Carolina, Texas, and Vermont.

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for adult film actress Stormy Daniels who is currently suing President Donald Trump and his lawyer Michael Cohen, said Sunday that Hannity’s work with Cohen was likely “far more extensive” than the conservative media personality has let on. Daniels is suing to void a nondisclosure agreement which refers to a confidentiality agreement brokered by Michael Cohen that prohibits her from speaking publicly about her alleged affair with Trump.