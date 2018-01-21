Fox is getting in the medical drama game with its new series, “The Resident,” which premieres tonight (Jan. 21) and will follow a group of doctors who don’t always agree on patitent treatments and hospital politics.

Before the show debuts, check out the actors who make up the cast, all of whom you’ve likely seen before.

Photo: Guy D'Alema/Fox

Matt Czuchry (Dr. Conrad Hawkins)

One of the actor’s most memorable roles is that of Logan in The WB/CW’s “Gilmore Girls,” which he was in from 2004 until 2007 and then again in 2016 when he reprised his role for the Netflix limited series revival. He also starred on the CBS drama “The Good Wife” for seven seasons until it ended in 2016. Now he’s ready to headline his own series.

Emily VanCamp (Nicolette Nevin)

Also a WB alum, VanCamp really kicked off her career in 2002 when the drama “Everwood” premiered. The show lasted until 2006, but the actress quickly found another gig and joined the series “Brothers and Sisters” in 2007, which she was on for over 70 episodes. Again, as soon as she was done with this series, she hopped right to “Revenge,” which she starred on for four seasons before it ended. After a few years of doing movies, VanCamp is back to her TV roots.

Manish Dayal (Dr. Devon Pravesh)

It seems as though Fox went through the catalog of actors who have been on The WB/CW because Dayal was on “90210” for almost 15 episodes on the network from 2011 to 2012 and then had a short arc of ABC Family/Freeform’s “Switched at Birth.” A few movies, as well as roles on “Halt and Catch Fire” and “Agents of SHIELD,” later and he’s found his way to a starring role in this new medical series.

Bruce Greenwood (Dr. Randolph Bell)

An actor since 1977, Greenwood has been plenty of movies and shows that viewers are likely to recognize him from. His first long-lasting TV role was also actually as a doctor. He starred on the medical drama “St. Elsewhere” for over 40 episodes as Dr. Seth Griffin from 1986 to 1988 and had a long arc on the romantic drama series “Knots Landing” beginning in 1991. He also starred in “I, Robot” with Will Smith, voiced a character in 2005’s animated comedy “Racing Stripes,” played Pike in the 2009 “Star Trek” film and then reprised his role in the 2012 sequel. Most recently, he portrayed Dr. Jake Houseman in the “Dirty Dancing” TV remake movie and was Robert McNamara in “The Post.”

“The Resident” premieres on Fox on Sunday at 10 p.m. EST and then will move to its regular time slot on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST.