Frankie Dettori said something after kissing Meghan Markle's hand that made Prince Harry wagged his finger.

The Duchess of Sussex made her Royal Ascot debut on Tuesday. During the event, Prince Harry and Markle presented the trophy to Dettori, the latter kissed the new royal's hand. In a number of photos, Prince Harry was seen wagging his finger after Dettori's gesture suggesting that he didn't like the Italian horse racing jockey's action. But according to the athlete, the Duke of Sussex actually wagged his finger for another reason.

"I told her my kids will be more excited about me meeting you than me winning the race, but then Harry started wagging his finger!" Dettori explained (via Express).

The publication noted that despite Dettori's nonchalance, he actually didn't break any royal protocol. According to royal family's website "there are no obligatory codes of behaviour when meeting The Queen or a member of the Royal Family."

In related news, a day prior to Markle's Ascot debut, her father, Thomas Markle Sr., agreed to make a TV interview for the first time. Thomas made several confessions about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that didn't sit well to a number of royal experts.

"I can't imagine that Meghan is anything other than horrified that he has told the world that she is desperate for a baby and that they are trying to make a baby," Angela Levin said about Thomas' interview. "I don't know if he would know about the second part but it is a really terrible thing to say. I don't know him but, I think he is perhaps somebody who puts himself first and his daughters needs second."

She also added that Thomas' appearance on ITV's "Good Morning Britain" and his revelations about Prince Harry would upset Queen Elizabeth II. Thomas revealed that Prince Harry suggested that he give Donald Trump a chance.

"I think the Queen will be very angry," Levin said on Channel 5 News. "She is absolutely the model of the stiff upper lip and not saying anything that is too political."

Despite Markle's father's debacle, her relationship with the Queen remains good. In fact, Queen Elizabeth II invited Markle and Prince Harry on Tuesday for the Queen Leaders Awards at Buckingham Palace. It would be the Duchess of Sussex's second engagement with the monarch after their trip to Cheshire.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson