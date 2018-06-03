It continues to be smooth sailing for Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros. The 10-time French Open champion has yet to surrender a set and oddsmakers remain confident that he will capture yet another title in Paris.

According to betting site OddsChecker.com, Nadal has seen his odds improve from the start of the tournament. He was a 2/5 favorite and now has improved to 2/7 and 3/10 on some betting sites.

The strong odds appear justified. The Spaniard made quick work of Frenchman Richard Gasquet in the third round, 6-3 6-2 6-2, and has not shown signs of fatigue.

Nadal faces German Maximilian Marterer on Monday. The 22-year-old has never faced Nadal but is coming off a big win over Denis Shapovalov. Nadal spoke highly of Marterer after seeing him play, referencing his big topspin and power, while describing him as a "dangerous opponent."

“He's a player that has a good potential," Nadal said. "He's a player that has a good serve, good forehand."

While Nadal could face a challenge from the little-known Marterer, he has so far coasted by all challengers. Only Italian Simone Bolelli has come close to taking a set from Nadal.

Tougher opponents may loom for Nadal, as Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev remain in contention. However, Thiem and Zverev will meet in the quarterfinals, thus making Nadal's path to an unprecedented 11th title even less challenging.

Djokovic, who won the French Open in 2016, has been given as high as 13/2 odds of winning the tournament. The former world No. 1 faces 25-year-old Sicilian Marco Cecchinato, who is ranked No. 72, in the quarterfinals.

Thiem, who has reached the semifinals the past two years, has been given as high as 7/1 odds. The Austrian is coming off a four-set win over Kei Nishikori.

Zverev has never gone this deep in the French Open but has managed to survive consecutive five-set matches. The young German's best odds have been listed at 15/2.

Other notable names are also in contention, including Marin Cilic and Kevin Anderson. Juan Martin del Potro is set to face John Isner in a fourth-round match.

