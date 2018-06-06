Novak Djokovic was dumped out of the French Open by world number 72 Marco Cecchinato on Tuesday after which the Serbian made a surprising announcement about his schedule in the upcoming months.

The former world number one was expected to make it to the semi-finals at Roland Garros when he was drawn against the unseeded Italian, but Cecchinato was not given the script as he went on to deliver the upset of the tournament thus far with a 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 1-6 7-6 (13-11) win.

Djokovic was struggling with minor neck and calf injuries during the game and he looked second best for most parts as Cecchinato displayed some brutal hitting from the baseline. The Italian’s single-handed backhand was used to devastating effect during the game as was his ability to change direction with his forehand.

After losing the first two sets, the Serb made a comeback by winning the third 6-1 and with him up 5-2 in the fourth, it looked to be heading for a decider. But Djokovic failed to serve out the fourth set with Ceecchinato getting it back on serve and taking it to a tiebreaker.

The 12-time men’s singles Grand Slam champion saved three match points and lost more than one set point before the Italian wrapped it up with a looping backhand passing shot to become the first Italian to reach the semi-final at Roland Garros since 1978.

Djokovic was disappointed after his loss and indicated that he could take a lengthy break after suggesting that he could miss the upcoming grass court campaign. He is not entered into any event before the Wimbledon Championships in July.

“I don't know if I'm going to play on grass. I don't know what I'm going to do. I just came from the court,” Djokovic said after his loss on Tuesday, as quoted on Tennis World USA. “Sorry, guys, I can't give you that answer. I cannot give you any answer.”

The 31-year-old also paid tribute to his opponent, Cecchinato, who was overawed with emotion after his won over the former world number one. The Italian showed no signs of nerves despite playing in front of a massive crowd that was favoring Djokovic for most parts of the game.

“He played amazing and credit to him,” Djokovic said. “Congrats for a great performance. He came out very well. I struggled from the beginning. Unfortunately, it took me time to get well, and struggled with a little injury, as well, at the beginning. And after, when I warmed up, it was better.”

“But, yeah, just a pity that I couldn't capitalize on the chances in the 4-1 in the fourth set and some break points that I thought I had in there, but he came back and credit to him. He went pretty far. Semifinals is a great result,” he said.

Cecchinato will now come up against probably the second favorite to win the French Open title after Rafael Nadal – Dominic Thiem. The Austrian is in fine form having had a successful season thus far, especially on clay, and will be the favorite to progress to the final at Roland Garros.