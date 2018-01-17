A Florida police department issued arrest warrants Tuesday for nine people connected to the death of Florida State University (FSU) student Andrew Coffey in November, after examining evidences related to the case.

A post on the Facebook page of Tallahassee Police Department stated after analyzing all the evidence, the investigators found “probable cause” for the warrants to be issued against the following people: Luke E. Kluttz, 22, Clayton M. Muehlstein, 22, Brett A. Birmingham, 20, Conner R. Ravelo, 21, Christopher M. Hamlin, 20, Anthony Petagine, 21, Anthony J. Oppenheimer, 21, John B. Ray, 21, and Kyle J. Bauer, 21.

The post also stated the investigators in Tallahassee Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit examined numerous physical evidences and also conducted several interviews with the help of the Florida State University Police Department. The arrest warrants were issued after consulting the State Attorney’s Office.

The warrants were signed by Judge Stephen Everett on Tuesday and the charge was “College Hazing-Cause Injury or Death,” which was in accordance with the Florida Statute.

The Tallahassee Police Department investigated the incident by conducting interviews and collecting evidences, which included numerous bottles of alcohol.

Chief of Tallahassee Police Department, Michael J. DeLeo, said, “This collaborative investigation was critical to finding answers for Andrew Coffey’s family and our community. … Hopefully, this investigation and its outcome will prevent another tragedy from occurring.”

According to reports, Coffey, 20, was discovered in an unresponsive state Nov. 3, 2017, after attending a party held a mile away from Florida State University (FSU) campus. He was given medical treatments aimed at reviving him, but he died at the scene.

The grand jury of Leon County discovered Coffey passed out after drinking a bottle of bourbon during the party, the Time magazine reported. He was then carried out by some members of the fraternity. According to autopsy reports, Coffey’s blood had an alcohol level of .447, which was described as “abusive alcohol intake" by the doctors.

Coffey was a fraternity pledge of Pi Kappa Phi. After his death, FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities.

CEO of Pi Kappa Phi, Mark E. Timmes, said in a statement, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the student's family and friends. … We appreciate the partnership and support from the Division of Student Affairs during this difficult time.”

The Leon County grand jury advised prosecutors in December to pursue criminal charges in the case of Coffey’s death, the Time magazine added.

In a 17-page presentment order, the grand jury wrote, “We do see evidence that will support criminal charges and we leave the decision as to specific charging up to the State Attorney or a future Grand Jury.”

Along with the order by the grand jury, Coffey’s parents also wrote in an attached document, “Even as we are heartbroken, we are also troubled. Troubled that our son died alone in a room full of people. … Troubled that no one stood up and said ‘stop,’ ‘no,’ ‘enough.’ Troubled that a group of young people saw someone in crisis and didn’t act. And troubled that this continues to happen, again and again.”