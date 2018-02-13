Valentine's Day is renowned for being the "most romantic day of the year." Of course many of us use this day as an opportunity to show some love and affection to our loved ones with cards, flowers and chocolates.

And what’s love without a little humor? This Wednesday, celebrate Valentine’s Day with some funny quotes about romance, dating, love and marriage said by celebrities, writers, comedians, which are guaranteed to get your girlfriend, boyfriend, partner or single friends laughing about the holiday. Check them out below:

“Men always want to be a woman’s first love – women like to be a man’s last romance.” — Oscar Wilde

“If love is blind, why is lingerie so popular?” — Anonymous

“True love comes quietly, without banners or flashing lights. If you hear bells, get your ears checked.” — Erich Segal

“Being a good husband is like being a stand-up comic. You need 10 years before you can call yourself a beginner.” — Jerry Seinfeld

“It wasn’t love at first sight. It took a full five minutes.” — Lucille Ball

“Falling in love is so hard on the knees.” — Aerosmith

“Obviously, if I was serious about having a relationship with someone long-term, the last people I would introduce him to would be my family.” — Chelsea Handler

“Love: A temporary insanity curable by marriage.” — Ambrose Bierce

“Valentine's Day money-saving tip: Break up on February 13th, get back together on the 15th.” — David Letterman

“Love is like a faucet, it turns off and on.” — Billie Holiday

“Honesty is the key to a relationship. If you can fake that, you’re in.” — Richard Jeni

“Love is telling someone their hair extensions are showing.” — Natasha Leggero

“Today is Valentine’s Day. Or, as men like to call it, Extortion Day.” — Jay Leno

“The jewelry stores say, ‘Tell your wife you love her with a diamond,’ while wives tell you they love you with, ‘OK, but just because it’s Valentine’s Day.’” — George Lopez

Photo: Getty Images