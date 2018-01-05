The Television Critics Association winter press tour is in full swing, as day two on Friday was all about FX and its current and future shows. Take a look at all the revelations made during FX’s event.

“Sons of Anarchy” Follow-Up “Mayans MC” Ordered

Last heard about in October 2017, FX has officially given a full series order to its “Sons of Anarchy” spinoff, “Mayans MC,” which will take place after the original show’s series finale death of Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam). The follow-up series, which is set to air in either late summer or early fall, will focus on EZ Reyes (JD Pardo) and the struggles he goes through as a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border.

Other actors set to star in the new series are Raoul Trujillo, as Che “Taza” Romero, Vicepresidente of Mayans MC, Santo Padre Charter, as well as Edward James Olmos and Michael Irby.

“Atlanta,” “Trust” and “The Americans” Premiere Dates

The second season of “Atlanta” will premiere on March 1, FX’s new series “Trust” will debut on March 25 and the finale season of “The Americans” will begin on March 28.

Photo: Matthias Clamer/FX

“Trust” is a new anthology series, with its 10-episode first season set to focus on the 1973 abduction of John Paul Getty III in Italy.

Will “Fargo” Return?

The anthology series finished up its third season in June, but there hasn’t been much news about its possible return, until now. FX revealed that “Fargo” is likely to return in 2019, as its showrunner, Noah Hawley, has an idea for Season 4 that really excites the network.

What’s Going On With Ryan Murphy’s Monica Lewinsky Series and “American Crime Story: Katrina?”

FX explained during its TCA panel that the Lewinsky series is still in development, but that John Landgraf, FX CEO, hasn’t seen a script for it yet. As for “Katrina,” a script also has not yet been seen, but they completed a deal for a book on Katrina, of which they plan to base the “American Crime Story” season on.

Will FX and Louis C.K. Work Together Moving Forward?

Though FX revealed that it completed its internal investigation and found that there were no complaints of misconduct by C.K. over the eight years he worked with the network, he will no longer be working on any of the series he had been involved with at FX.

FX has full faith in Pamela Adlon as she continues “Better Things” without C.K., saying that she’s the “creative engine” of the show and that that won’t be changing at all.