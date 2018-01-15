The Samsung Galaxy S9 is expected to be released this spring, and leaks and rumors have already given customers a glimpse of what the device will be like.

While Samsung fans wait for the device’s release, here’s a roundup of rumors, leaks on the Galaxy S9’s features and launch date.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Release Date

During CES, Samsung mobile division chief DJ Koh said the Galaxy S9 will be revealed at the at the 2018 Mobile World Congress in February. A report last month by South Korean site The Bell said Samsung will most likely unveil the S9 on Feb. 27, a day after the 2018 MWC kicks off. The reveal at the event shouldn’t be a surprise, since the company has unveiled several of its flagship phones at the trade show before.

The reveal date is different from the S9’s predecessor, which was announced in March at an Unpacked event in New York City. The Galaxy S8 was then was launched in April. Since the Galaxy S9 will be revealed in February, the device should release in March.

Samsung will reportedly ship 320 million units of smartphones overall this year, about the same amount it has shipped last year.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Rumors, Features

As for the device's features, the most recent leak comes from Vietnamese website Netnews, which was posted on Reddit this week. The image seems to show the handset’s box, which lists the features the device will supposedly have.

The S9 box can be seen below:

The retail box says the Galaxy S9 will feature a 5.6-inch quad HD AMOLED display, as well as an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and an iris scanner. The leak also suggests Samsung is trying to boost its camera this time around. The box said the device will feature a 12MP primary camera that has optical image stabilization (OIS) and a variable aperture, which will be able to shift from f/1.5 for low lighting conditions to f/2.4 for brighter environments. The leak also suggests the new flagship smartphone will be able to record "Super Slow-Mo” videos. Meanwhile, other rumors have claimed the S9 will be able to record videos at 1,000fps.

The supposed S9 box also says the device will be equipped with “Stereo Speakers tuned by AKG,” as well as a pair of AKG headphones. The S9 will be water and dust resistant, like previous smartphones.

The Galaxy S9 will come with 64GB of storage with 4GB of RAM, the box said. Meanwhile, a leak that appeared on Chinese social site Weibo said the device will be available with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory, as well as 4GB RAM with 128GB internal memory configurations. The Galaxy S9+, the bigger version of the device, is expected to be available with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and with 6GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variants. Samsung was reportedly also thinking about offering a 6GB RAM/512GB internal memory variant.

A report from China suggests the Galaxy S9 will come with a bigger battery. The report said a test unit of the smartphone was equipped with 3,200mAh battery. The device will reportedly also support Quick Charge 3.0.

The Galaxy S9 could also include the Exynos 9810 chip, which Samsung revealed at CES 2018.