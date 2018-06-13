John Stamos first appeared on “General Hospital” as Blackie Parrish in 1982, and more than 30 years later the actor returned back to his Port Charles roots. The 54-year-old surprised fans by sharing photos of his reunion with the cast of the ABC soap opera on Instagram.

Stamos posted pictures of himself and his former co-stars while giving a special shoutout to his character Blackie, which got some fans excited about a possible return.

On Tuesday, Stamos posted several photos posing with ABC actors Steve Burton, Maurice Benard, Kin Shriner and Josh Swickard. “Thanks for the hospitality boys. #Blackieforever,” he captioned the photo.

Burton also shared a photo of himself, Stamos and Benard while paying homage to the actor’s character. “Great day with these 2 bosses @johnstamos @mauricebenard @justjimwarren @generalhospitalabc #blackielives #prettyfreakincool,” the actor wrote.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

On “General Hospital,” Stamos’ character was the son of Rick and Lesley Webber, who played drums in the band Blackie and the Riff Raff. However, Blackie’s music career fell apart when he struggled to write a hit song and decided to steal one created by a hotel bellboy named Josh Clayton.

Blackie’s love interest, Lou Swenson, confronted him over his antics. However, the two got into a fight, which resulted in Lou hitting her head and later dying from her injury.

Blackie, who was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to two years in prison, was never seen again.

Soaps.com noted Stamos has been trying to return to “GH” since 2013. The actor was allegedly in talks to return to the soap opera that year, but producers were only interested in him appearing at the Nurses Ball.

Since then, when the annual event rolls around, Blackie’s name is often brought up in casual conversation. Often times, his character fails to make an appearance as a performer due to his hectic schedule, alluding to the idea that he is still working in the music industry.

It remains unclear whether Stamos’ visit will revive Blackie’s storyline. Outside of the soap opera universe, the actor has had his hands full. Aside from filming “Fuller House” Season 4, the star has been focusing on his most important role yet, being a dad to his baby boy, Billy.

Photo: Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP/Getty Images