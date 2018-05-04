Life is taking a turn for certain Port Charles residents, with Nelle becoming quite successful in her plan to scheme her way into Michael’s heart, while Nina has finally been presented with the opportunity to confront Peter. On the Friday, May 4 episode of “General Hospital,” Carly will turn her focus back to Nelle as Nina demands the truth about Peter’s shady antics.

In the promo of the upcoming episode of the ABC soap, Nelle (Chloe Lanier) tells Michael (Chad Duell) she and Carly are going to have to find a way to make peace. Nelle has been trying to convince Michael that she has changed her ways and only wants what’s best for their baby.

In the preview, Carly (Laura Wright) tells Sonny (Maurice Benard) that Nelle has an agenda. “General Hospital” spoilers reveal Carly will receive an invitation. Is Nelle actually following through with her peace offering and inviting Carly out to talk or could this invitation be another trick?

Nelle had slowly been driving Carly crazy by making shady phone calls and leaving a bloody scarf on Carly’s desk to make her believe she is being haunted by her dead son Morgan (Bryan Craig).

She previously admitted that she had hope Morgan would come back from the dead as Jason (Steve Burton) had done following years in captivity. Upon Sonny’s suggestion, Carly began seeing a therapist, who prescribed her medicine, believing she was suffering from anxiety.

With Carly beginning to question her own sanity, is she finally realizing Nelle could be the reason for her downward spiral?

Elsewhere in the promo, Nina (Michelle Stafford) tells Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) her boss, Peter (Wes Ramsey), is lying through his teeth. In the previous episode, Nina was snooping around Peter’s office and came across a scrapbook of Nathan (Ryan Paevey) just as Peter walked in on her.

“GH” spoilers reveal Valentin will play peacemaker. Valentin has been doing his best to help keep Peter’s real identity a secret. Valentin is aware that Peter is really Henrik and had tried to convince Nina to back off of her investigation but it appears he is caught in the middle.

Peter previously told Valentin that it was his job to handle Nina but will he be able to calm his wife down? Nina has been suspicious of Peter and has been looking for a reason to expose a different side of him to Maxie (Kirsten Storms).

Will Valentin be able to convince Nina to let her suspicions of Peter go?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m EDT on ABC.