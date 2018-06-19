It’s a day of secrets for the residents of Port Charles as one person tries to hide their truth while the other one is forced to decide whether they will share theirs. On the Tuesday, June 19 episode of “General Hospital,” Carly tries to act accordingly at Ferncliff while Nelle is confronted by the sins of her past.

In the promo for the ABC soap opera, nurse Mary Pat (Patricia Bethune) tells the orderly there is something different about their new patient.

When Carly (Laura Wright) first entered Ferncliff, she informed the nurse she wasn’t prescribed medication. However, that didn’t stop the staff from loading her up with so many drugs that she began to hallucinate.

Luckily, Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) came to visit and was able to get her off of the medications. “General Hospital” spoilers now reveal Carly plays nice. Now that Carly is no longer under the influence of drugs, she can actually hold a conversation. However, that isn’t necessarily a good thing.

If Mary Pat figures out Carly is coherent, she may try to put her back on the drugs Kevin took her off of. Will Carly be able to convince the nurse she is the ideal patient?

In the video of the upcoming episode, Chase (Josh Swickard) tells someone his case just got a little warmer as he looks at a picture of Nelle (Chloe Lanier).

While Nelle may have gotten away with what she did to Carly for the moment, it looks like her old decisions are coming back to haunt her.

“GH” spoilers reveal Nelle reflects on her past. Before Nelle came to Port Charles, she was engaged. However, her fiancé died in a boating accident and Nelle was accused of killing him.

At the time, Chase was the officer on the case, but just when he started to look at Nelle as a suspect, she made him fall in love with her before skipping town.

Later on in the promo, Michael (Chad Duell) tells Nelle that there are no more secrets between them.

It seems like it is only a matter of time before someone figures out Chase and Nelle have a past together. Is Nelle ready to open up about what happened before she came to Port Charles?

Nelle actually thinks Michael is falling for her but he has actually been looking for any way he can to prove she was lying about Carly pushing her down the stairs.

Will Nelle give Michael the ammunition he needs to make her confess the truth about Carly or is her past just another secret she plans on taking to the grave?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.