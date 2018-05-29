It’s an emotional time in Port Charles as two residents fight for their freedom. On the Tuesday, May 29 episode of “General Hospital,” Carly battles to prove she did not attempt to murder Nelle while Drew tries to convince those around him to set him free from his own personal hell.

In the promo for the upcoming episode of the ABC soap opera, the judge asks Carly (Laura Wright) how she will plead to the charges of attempted murder. In the previous episode, Carly was not happy about the idea of pleading guilty by reason of temporary insanity for pushing Nelle (Chloe Lanier) down the stairs at the Quartermaine mansion.

Diane (Carolyn Hennessy) tried to explain the jury wouldn’t believe a mob boss’ wife, but Carly argued Nelle was the one who was lying and insisted she was being set up by the scheming young woman.

By the end of her rant, Sonny (Maurice Benard) told Carly he would rather see her plead guilty to insanity and be imprisoned for a few months than serve a 25-year sentence.

“General Hospital” spoilers reveal Carly snaps. Although Carly is determined to prove her innocence, if she snaps in court in front of the new DA, who is known for being tough on criminals, she may just ruin any chances of being a free woman.

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Drew (Billy Miller) is ready to get his memories back and forget Jason’s (Steve Burton) past at any cost. While Drew is ready to let Andre (Anthony Montgomery) experiment with his life and hopefully restore his memory, it appears Andre is not eager to perform the life-threatening procedure.

In the promo for the upcoming episode, Drew asks Andre what is holding him back from performing the procedure that will restore his memories.

Drew desperately wants to cut ties with Jason’s past. However, the procedure to restore his own memories is dangerous, and it appears his adopted brother doesn’t want him to risk his life either.

“GH” spoilers reveal Franco (Roger Howarth) isn’t supportive. Drew and Franco used to despise one another, but the two men have come to an understanding since learning the truth about their childhood together. After forming a new relationship, it seems like Franco isn’t in a rush to lose the man he considered a brother and now regards as a friend.

Will Drew convince Andre to perform the procedure that will erase Jason’s memory from his mind, or will he be stuck reliving his twin brother’s past for longer than he expected?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Photo: ABC