The residents of Port Charles are facing some major pressure as they try to get themselves out of their messy situations. While Carly fights against attempted murder charges, Peter is hoping Nathan’s death will save him from prison.

In the promo for the upcoming episode of the ABC soap opera, Carly (Laura Wright) tells Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) she refuses to plead guilty by reason of insanity. Carly’s court date is quickly approaching and while Diane has worked out a plan, her client isn’t willing to let Nelle’s (Chloe Lanier) lies send her to prison.

“General Hospital” spoilers reveal Sonny (Maurice Benard) is tormented. In the previous episode, Sonny realized Carly had a slim chance of convincing a jury she was innocent after Diane explained her reasoning for the plea.

Due to Carly’s marriage to Sonny, who is the head of the mob, and her history of violence, Diane revealed the jury will most likely believe Nelle, a pregnant young woman, over someone like her.

Even though Carly knows there’s a good chance she can get convicted of attempted murder, she is determined to expose Nelle’s scheme to drive her crazy and prove she did not push her down the stairs.

Elsewhere in the promo, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) tells Peter (Wes Ramsey) to never call Nathan (Ryan Paevey) his brother again. “GH” spoilers reveal Peter has an ace up his sleeve.

When Peter sits down with Dante following his arrest, it is clear the officer is furious. Peter is trying you use any excuse to get himself out of going to jail and it appears he will try to use his connection to Nathan to his advantage.

Peter, whose real name is Henrik Faison, never told Nathan he was his half-brother. Nathan later died while trying to save Maxie (Kirsten Storms) from their father, Cesar (Anders Hove).

Knowing Nathan was a beloved member of the PCPD, Peter tries to use his familial relationship to be released from custody.

Will Dante actually let Peter go or is this just the beginning of Peter’s nightmare?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Photo: ABC